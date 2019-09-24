Tropical Depression Karen may strengthen again as it treks toward Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands

(CNN) Karen may have been downgraded to a tropical depression for now but will still drench Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday, causing possible flooding and mudslides.

Forecasts show Karen may intensify into a tropical storm again before it passes "near or over" Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds are expected, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

"This could be enough to bring down trees, and the infrastructure for power is still weak after Maria, so I anticipate power outages," Guy said. "Strong rip currents will also be a danger for the next few days. (Tuesday) for the southern shores of the islands and northern shores through Thursday."

