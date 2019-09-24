An elementary school teacher carried a 10-year-old with spina bifida on a field trip so she didn't have to miss out

(CNN) An elementary school teacher made the day of a 10-year-old girl with spina bifida -- and captured the hearts of everyone on the internet -- when he carried her on his back through the Falls of The Ohio State Park during a school field trip.

Ryan King is a fourth-grader at Tully Elementary School just outside of Louisville, Kentucky. But because of her spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly, she's in a wheelchair. And that makes school trips kind of tough.

"We've had field trips before where we weren't able to go and the school gives us alternate education days," Ryan's mother, Shelly King, told CNN.

"But when she goes back to school, her peers and classmates are all talking about the field trip, so she doesn't have the same experience," she said. "And when she's not there, the kids really miss her, too."

While most field trips are accessible, this one was a little more adventurous. The class was going to see exposed fossil beds along the Ohio River. King really didn't want Ryan to miss out.

