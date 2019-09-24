Pope Francis loves nouns but is 'allergic' to adjectives

(CNN) The Pope wants us to stop using so many adjectives.

In a speech on Monday to the Dicastery for Communications, the Vatican's communications authority, Pope Francis urged people not to describe Christianity with qualifiers and adjectives. "We have fallen into the culture of adjectives and adverbs, and we have forgotten the strength of nouns," he said.

Instead of calling churches "small but authentic," or trying to distinguish things as "authentically Christian," he said people should call them simply "Christian." The term "Christian" is strong and authentic enough as it is, without the need for adjectives, he said.

"I am allergic to those words," he added.

He pointed to the role of the employees as communications managers, saying their aim should be to "communicate with reality, without sweetening with adjectives or adverbs." Communication is a kind of beauty, he said -- and "beauty manifests itself from the noun itself, without strawberries on the cake."

