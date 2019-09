A police officer showed a teen how to tie his tie during a traffic stop

(CNN) A high school senior from Park City, Utah, heading to his last homecoming dance hit a snag this weekend when he couldn't figure out how to tie his tie.

Jake DeLeo, 17, told CNN affiliate KSTU he was at home watching YouTube videos trying to learn and was running late to meet up with his friends for pictures. His mother, Christy Carter, even tried her hand at making the knot but to no avail.

"They're like, 'We're all here, are you on your way?'" Jake told KSTU . "And I was like, 'I haven't left the house yet.'"

Jake and his mom ditched the tie efforts and jumped in the car to meet the others. As Carter was driving, she saw flashing lights behind her and pulled over for not coming to a full stop at a stop sign, KSTU reported.

But what happened next was unexpected, and Carter caught it on camera.

Read More