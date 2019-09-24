An Ohio man will spend his life in prison for killing a deputy during a 12-hour standoff

(CNN) An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life in prison after taking a plea deal Monday for killing a sheriff's deputy during a 12-hour standoff.

. Then he called again and said he was suicidal. Once police arrived, he fired multiple shots at them, killing Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Brewer and injuring another officer. Winn's attorney, Gregory Meyers, told Wade Winn called police to his home in February and reported that someone was in his homeThenhe called again and said he was suicidal. Once police arrived, he fired multiple shots at them, killing Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Brewer and injuring another officer. Winn's attorney, Gregory Meyers, told CNN affiliate WCPO-TV Winn took large amounts of cocaine and LSD.

"These officers responded to Mr. Winn's call for assistance, tried to convince him not to kill himself, tried to offer aid when they thought that he had shot himself and were lured into an ambush," said Clermont County Judge Anthony Brock.

The judge sentenced Winn to life in prison without parole to be served consecutively to 115 years in prison.

"With no explanation why Mr. Winn chose to murder one police officer and tried to murder six others, I have no reason to think he wouldn't do it again if given the chance," Brock said.

