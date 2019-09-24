An Ohio man will spend his life in prison for killing a deputy during a 12-hour standoff

(CNN)An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life in prison after taking a plea deal Monday for killing a sheriff's deputy during a 12-hour standoff.
Wade Winn called police to his home in February and reported that someone was in his home. Then he called again and said he was suicidal. Once police arrived, he fired multiple shots at them, killing Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Brewer and injuring another officer. Winn's attorney, Gregory Meyers, told CNN affiliate WCPO-TV Winn took large amounts of cocaine and LSD.
"These officers responded to Mr. Winn's call for assistance, tried to convince him not to kill himself, tried to offer aid when they thought that he had shot himself and were lured into an ambush," said Clermont County Judge Anthony Brock.
The judge sentenced Winn to life in prison without parole to be served consecutively to 115 years in prison.
"With no explanation why Mr. Winn chose to murder one police officer and tried to murder six others, I have no reason to think he wouldn't do it again if given the chance," Brock said.
By taking the plea deal, Winn avoided the death penalty. Clermont County Chief Criminal Prosecutor Darren Miller intended to seek the death penalty, WCPO-TV reported.
Sheriff Steve Leahy held a press conference after Monday's hearing where he said anyone who kills a police officer should receive the death penalty, according to CNN affiliate WKRC-TV. Leahy said, though, that he understood the death penalty can come with a decades-long process.
"To spare Bill's family and my office the pain and suffering of sitting through a graphic trial and years of appeals that would certainly come, I feel this was the best choice," Leahy said.