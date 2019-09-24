A search for a Kentucky woman missing in the Virgin Islands pauses as Tropical Storm Karen approaches

(CNN) A search for a Kentucky woman missing in the US Virgin Islands was put on hold Tuesday because of an approaching Tropical Storm Karen, officials said.

Lucy Schuhmann, 48, was reported missing on Thursday by the proprietor of the Airbnb in Coral Bay on St. John, where she was staying, according to a statement from Virgin Islands National Park spokesman Thomas Kelly.

Schuhmann's belongings were found in her room after she did not check out as scheduled, Kelly said.

A multiagency search ensued, including resources from the Virgin Islands Police Department and St. John Rescue.

But because of the approaching storm, the search was suspended Tuesday "until the storm passes and conditions allow the effort to safely continue," the national park said in a news release.

