An urgent search is underway for a Kentucky woman missing in the Virgin Islands as tropical systems approach

(CNN) As three tropical systems gather in the Atlantic, the urgency is growing to find a Kentucky woman missing in the Virgin Islands.

Lucy Schuhmann, 48, was reported missing on Thursday by the proprietor of the Airbnb in Coral Bay on St. John, where she was staying, according to a statement from Virgin Islands National Park spokesman Thomas Kelly.

Schuhmann's belongings were found in her room after she did not check out as scheduled, Kelly said.

The multi-agency search, which includes resources from the Virgin Islands Police Department and St. John Rescue, will continue despite tropical storm warnings that have closed local marine ports, Kelly said.

The US Coast Guard joined park staff in the search Monday, using air operations to look for the missing woman around the southern shoreline of the Virgin Island National Park near where her rental vehicle was found.

Read More