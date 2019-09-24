(CNN) A man's body was discovered Monday with multiple explosives nearby at the scene of a Massachusetts apartment fire, authorities said.

The body was recovered a day after a series of explosions were reported in the building in Fitchburg, Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. said at a news conference.

The man was found in an apartment with "improvised explosive devices" that were "located within close proximity" to propane tanks that were also found inside, Early said.

It appeared, Early said, that "whoever put these together knew what they were doing."

The man's body was found on the third floor under collapsed roofing, he said. Authorities haven't determined how the fire got started.

