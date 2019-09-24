Merrimack Valley gas explosions were caused by weak management, poor oversight, NTSB says

(CNN) Last September, 18-year-old Leonel Rondon died after a series of fires and gas explosions rocked three towns in Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley.

After over a year of investigations, the National Safety Transportation Board says it finally knows what caused the destruction -- inadequate management and poor oversight that led to a cast iron pipe being improperly abandoned.

In the town of Lawrence, the fires and explosions brought a chimney down on the car Rondon was sitting in, and he later died at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The destruction resulted from over-pressurization of the area's natural gas distribution system. At least 22 other people were transported to area hospitals, 50,000 residents were evacuated, and at least 131 structures were damaged. More than 180 fire departments and over 140 law enforcement agencies -- with over 1,000 officers -- responded to the incident.

"The NTSB determines that the probable cause ... was Columbia Gas of Massachusetts' weak engineering management that did not adequately plan, review, sequence, and oversee the construction project that led to the abandonment of a cast iron main without first relocating regulator sensing lines to the new polyethylene main," NTSB's Managing Director Sharon Bryson said Tuesday. "Contributing to the accident was a low-pressure natural gas distribution system designed and operated without adequate over-pressure protection."

Read More