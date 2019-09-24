Georgia man convicted of murder on day of prison release

Atlanta (CNN) A Georgia man who went to a strip club to celebrate his release that day from prison was convicted of killing a childhood friend who went along, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A jury convicted David Robinson, 34, of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a news release.

Robinson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years for the October 14, 2017, shooting.

He went with Jala Ross-Beyah, 29, to the club. After pulling in to the parking lot, Robinson grabbed his friend's handgun and began shooting for an unknown reason, officials said.

Ross-Beyah was hit once in the neck and once above the eye, prosecutors said. He died right away.

