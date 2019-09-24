Breaking News

Nine babies were just born to firefighters in this California department. The photos are insanely cute

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Tue September 24, 2019

Between March and July, nine babies were born to firefighters in the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District.
(CNN)Somebody call 911 -- this fire department's got baby fever.

Nine firefighters at the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District in California all had babies at the same time, between March and July.
So, they did what everyone does for major life events: They had a photoshoot. And the photos. Are. Adorable.
Yes, the fire department confirmed that the turnout coats were in fact clean before they put the babies on them. Safety first, people.