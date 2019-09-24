Nine babies were just born to firefighters in this California department. The photos are insanely cute

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Somebody call 911 -- this fire department's got baby fever.

Nine firefighters at the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District in California all had babies at the same time, between March and July.

So, they did what everyone does for major life events: They had a photoshoot. And the photos. Are. Adorable.

Yes, the fire department confirmed that the turnout coats were in fact clean before they put the babies on them. Safety first, people.