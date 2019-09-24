11-year-old girl charged with a hate crime after police say she beat up a 10-year-old

(CNN) An 11-year-old white girl is charged with a hate crime after a 10-year-old African-American girl was subjected to "racially motivated language" and a black eye, police said Monday.

Three girls were involved in the assault on a school bus in Gouverneur, New York, about 100 miles north of Syracuse, CNN affiliate WWNY reported. Two of the girls are white, and the victim is African-American, police said.

The victim's parents reported the incident to police on September 10. They said their daughter had a black eye, some of her hair had been pulled out and her knee was bruised after falling into the school bus seat, Gouverneur police said.

After a police investigation the two white girls, ages 10 and 11, were both arrested Monday and charged with one count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

The 11-year-old girl was also charged with assault and a third-degree hate crime. The hate crime charge is a felony, Gouverneur police Sgt. Darren Fairbanks said.

Read More