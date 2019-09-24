Franco's body can be exhumed, rules Spanish court

Madrid (CNN) The remains of right-wing dictator General Francisco Franco can be exhumed, Spain's Supreme court ruled Tuesday, resolving an issue that has divided opinion for decades.

A long-awaited ruling gives the government a green light to remove Franco's remains from the Catholic basilica, the Valley of the Fallen, just outside Madrid.

The nationalist ruler was interred in the mausoleum -- which was partially built by political prisoners of his regime and is the site of a mass grave of Spanish Civil War victims -- soon after his death in 1975.

It has since become a draw for tourists and far-right sympathizers who rally at it on the anniversary of Franco's death on November 20.

The court also rejected the request made by the Franco family for the body of the dictator be buried in the Cathedral of La Almudena in central Madrid.

