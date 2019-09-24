(CNN) The skies over the Indonesian province of Jambi have been turned blood red, as the toxic haze from widespread forest fires continues to affect residents across the country.

Videos and images circulating on social media showed villages and highways completely blanketed by an eerie, red-colored haze in the middle of the day on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The red skies were caused by a phenomenon called Mie scattering, which occurs when sunlight is scattered by tiny particles in the air, the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) explained on Instagram. The scattering happens when the diameter of the particles is similar to the wavelength of visible sunlight, the agency said.

BMKG said at the time of the red haze, satellite imagery showed a high number of hotspots around Jambi with a high concentration of particulate matter PM10.

Particulate matter, or PM, is a type of air pollutant that consists of small particles, from tiny molecular clusters to the dust or pollen that we can see. PM10 is particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometers or less.