(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump said he will release the "unredacted transcript" of his phone call with Ukraine's leader.

-- Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to bring a resolution to the floor tomorrow that will address the Ukraine storm as calls for impeachment grow , sources say.

-- President Trump mocked climate activist Greta Thunberg after the 16-year-old excoriated world leaders for not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis.

-- Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith staged a dietary intervention with their son Jaden.

-- The UK Supreme Court says Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law in suspending Parliament.

-- An 11-year-old girl is charged with a hate crime after police say she beat up a 10-year-old.

-- An unusual object detected streaking across the sky last month was a comet that originated outside our solar system . It's only the second observed interstellar object to cross into our solar system.