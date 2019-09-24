(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump said he will release the "unredacted transcript" of his phone call with Ukraine's leader.
-- Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to bring a resolution to the floor tomorrow that will address the Ukraine storm as calls for impeachment grow, sources say.
-- President Trump mocked climate activist Greta Thunberg after the 16-year-old excoriated world leaders for not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis.
-- Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith staged a dietary intervention with their son Jaden.
-- The UK Supreme Court says Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law in suspending Parliament.
-- An 11-year-old girl is charged with a hate crime after police say she beat up a 10-year-old.
-- An unusual object detected streaking across the sky last month was a comet that originated outside our solar system. It's only the second observed interstellar object to cross into our solar system.
-- The NYT couldn't count on the Trump administration to get a reporter to safety. So Ireland stepped in.
-- It's not Atlantis, but an entire lost continent has been found under Europe.