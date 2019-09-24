Photojournalist shot outside Haitian senate

(CNN) A Haitian senator appeared to open fire amid chaotic scenes outside the country's Parliament building in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Monday.

Images from the scene show Senator Ralph Fethiere getting out of his vehicle and pointing a handgun in the air, as people scatter.

An Associated Press photographer, Dieu-Nalio Chery, was wounded during the commotion. Footage obtained by Reuters showed Chery holding a bandage to his face from an apparent gunshot.

It is not clear if Chery was injured by shots fired by Fethiere, or if others were also firing guns. At least one other person was photographed with a firearm outside the parliament at the time of the incident.

Chery, a native of Haiti, said on his Facebook page that doctors would remove the bullet "soon," and thanked people who had expressed their support.

Read More