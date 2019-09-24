Nigerian journalist charged with treason is granted bail but lawyer says he is still being held

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A detained Nigerian journalist and former presidential candidate charged with treason has been granted bail but remains in custody, one of his lawyers told CNN on Tuesday.

Nigeria's secret police have been holding Omoyele Sowore , founder of a New York-based news site and former presidential candidate, since his arrest August 3.

He was initially detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for calling a nationwide demonstration against President Muhammadu Buhari's government, but formal charges against Sowore, including treasonable felony, cyberstalking and money laundering, were made public only last week.

A court in Abuja ordered the journalist released Tuesday pending his arraignment, according to court documents seen by CNN.

His lawyer, Femi Falana, said the journalist is being held illegally and accused the government of bringing up trumped-up charges against him.

