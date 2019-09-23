In pictures: The UN General Assembly

Breaking News
US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting on religious freedom Monday, September 23.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Global leaders are in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a call to protect religious freedom, which his aides characterized as the centerpiece of his visit to the conference of world leaders.

The religious freedom event took place alongside a special Climate Action Summit. Trump, who was originally expected to skip the event, made a brief appearance, sitting in for about 15 minutes, watching Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliver remarks.

Overshadowing Trump's week at the UN General Assembly is an unrelated controversy: his reported attempt to persuade Ukraine's leader to investigate a political rival during a summer phone call. The plots will converge Wednesday when Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit. But before then, the President plans to address the General Assembly on Tuesday and dart between meetings with more than a dozen foreign leaders.

President Donald Trump talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as Vice President Mike Pence listens during an event on religious freedom during the United Nations General Assembly on September 23.
Evan Vucci/AP
