Drew Angerer/Getty Images US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting on religious freedom Monday, September 23. In pictures: The UN General Assembly

Drew Angerer/Getty Images US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting on religious freedom Monday, September 23.

Global leaders are in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a call to protect religious freedom, which his aides characterized as the centerpiece of his visit to the conference of world leaders.

The religious freedom event took place alongside a special Climate Action Summit. Trump, who was originally expected to skip the event, made a brief appearance, sitting in for about 15 minutes, watching Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliver remarks.

Overshadowing Trump's week at the UN General Assembly is an unrelated controversy: his reported attempt to persuade Ukraine's leader to investigate a political rival during a summer phone call. The plots will converge Wednesday when Trump meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit. But before then, the President plans to address the General Assembly on Tuesday and dart between meetings with more than a dozen foreign leaders.