Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dances as she and Prince Harry visit Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, September 23. In pictures: Meghan and Harry tour Africa

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dances as she and Prince Harry visit Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, September 23.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a busy 10-day royal tour of Africa.

The trip will provide the couple with an opportunity to showcase causes with which they're heavily involved and to deepen existing ties between the UK and Africa.