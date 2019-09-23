Two teens have been charged in the fatal, unprovoked attack on a man at a Maryland fair, police say

(CNN) Two teens have been charged in connection with the death of a man found injured at the Great Frederick Fair in Maryland Friday.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault near the midway area of the fairgrounds and found the 59-year-old victim unconscious, a news release from the agency said.

The man was flown to R. Cowley Adam's Shock Trauma in Baltimore for further treatment where he died Saturday, the release said.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was the victim of an unprovoked attack, and two juvenile suspects were identified and located by deputies, the sheriff's office said.

No weapons were used in the attack, the news release said.

Read More