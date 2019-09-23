New Jersey officials say new testing shows the water filters are working amid lead contamination struggles

(CNN) New Jersey officials said Monday the water in Newark is likely safe to drink -- if you use the EPA-approved filters issued by the city.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced at a press conference that recently completed preliminary testing results of EPA-approved faucet filters show that the filters are operating effectively.

Gov. Murphy announced that a team of officials from the city, in tandem with the state DEP and the federal EPA, completed testing on PUR filters in over 300 homes, taking more than 1,700 samples.

The preliminary testing results show that approximately 97% of filters currently in place are effective the moment the tap is open, and approximately 99% of filters are effective when water is flushed through the filters for at least five minutes before use. The PUR filters issued by the city reduce tracesof lead to below 10 parts per billion, which is below the EPA action level of 15 parts per billion, the results show.

On the federal level, New Jersey is waiting for President Trump to sign a bill that would reallocate $100 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to be used to deal with the lead service line replacement in New Jersey.

