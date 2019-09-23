Man with Down syndrome died in hot van while caretaker napped, police say

(CNN) A Florida man with Down syndrome died in a hot van while his caretaker took a nap, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says.

Joshua Russell, 26, of St. Petersburg was charged last week with one count of aggravated manslaughter of a disabled adult.

Authorities said 35-year-old John LaPointe of Seminole died while restrained in the back of the van on a hot day in the spring.

"LaPointe had Down syndrome, was non-verbal, had the cognitive ability of a 1-year-old, and was unable to care for himself," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"This poor guy baked," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Friday at a press conference. "It had to be absolutely horrific in that car for that man."

Read More