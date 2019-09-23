It's the International Day of Sign Languages! Here are some simple signs you should know

(CNN) It's never too late to learn a language. And what better day to take up a new tongue than the International Day of Sign Languages?

Hello!

What's your name?

It's nice to meet you.

How are you?

Good.

Bad.

What do you like to do?

Yes/no.

I'm happy to help you.

Thank you!

If you're itching to keep signing, free resources like ASL University and online instructors like ASLMeredith offer lessons for every level of ASL expertise. The National Association for the Deaf also compiles lists of local ASL teachers if you'd prefer to continue learning in person.