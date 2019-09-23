55 years later, the salesman who sold the first Ford Mustang built will be reunited with it

(CNN) A retired salesman in Canada is heading to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, to be reunited with a Ford Mustang he accidentally sold 55 years ago.

Ahead of the launch of the Ford Mustang in 1964, car dealerships were sent a preproduction vehicle to display. They weren't intended to be sold to customers, but one -- with the very first Mustang serial number -- was purchased by a pilot in Newfoundland.

Harry Phillips, a salesman at George G.R. Parsons Ford in St. Johns, Newfoundland, told CNN it was the "easiest" sale he ever made.

The brand-new Mustang had just been shipped to the dealership from the factory, and it sat on display near the road. It was a "revolutionary car" of the times, Phillips said.

Tucker stands next to the car in 1966.

It was a convertible that donned the color Wimbledon white with black interior and quickly caught the attention of an airline pilot, Capt. Stanley Tucker.

