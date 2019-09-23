Deported veteran Miguel Perez is back in the US and hoping for citizenship

(CNN) US Army veteran Miguel Perez entered the United States from Mexico on Monday for the first time since he was deported in March 2018, hoping to gain what he's long sought: US citizenship.

Draped in an American flag and holding another, Perez, who served two tours in Afghanistan, thanked everyone who'd worked to get him there.

"There's no words to describe it," Perez said of how it felt to be back. "First and foremost, I feel blessed."

Perez's deportation made national headlines and came after US authorities denied his citizenship application because of a felony drug conviction in 2010. Perez blamed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by his deployments for his drug addiction and ultimately the conviction.

Perez was able to cross the border Monday after US Customs and Border Protection gave him a 14-day parole so he could attend a citizenship appointment with the US Customs and Immigration Services on Wednesday.

