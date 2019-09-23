Former delivery man accused of shooting Chicago police officer and unsuspecting woman

(CNN) A Chicago man who worked as a restaurant delivery man has been charged with allegedly shooting an unsuspecting woman and a police officer in separate incidents over the past week.

Michael Blackman, 45, shot a woman in the back as she left for lunch last Wednesday, Chicago police said on Monday. Using surveillance video and a public request for information, investigators identified the shooter, who had been riding his bike, as Blackman.

On Saturday morning, as police moved to arrest him, Blackman allegedly shot and seriously injured a Chicago police officer, authorities said. That set off an extensive manhunt.

Police located Blackman not far away later on Saturday, and he again started shooting at officers, Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. Officers returned fire and hit him several times in the lower body and then arrested him, he said.

Blackman, who was in critical condition, invoked his right to remain silent in a police interview, Deenihan said.

