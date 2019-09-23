Man accused of shooting Chicago police officer charged with four attempted murders

(CNN) The man who allegedly shot a Chicago police officer on Saturday has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in that shooting as well as the shooting of a young girl last week, police said.

Michael Blackman, 45, was shot and detained Saturday afternoon after an "armed encounter" with officers, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said . He was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

A manhunt had been underway for Blackman after an officer was shot multiple times while trying to make an arrest on the city's South Side, authorities said.

The 40-year-old officer with the department's fugitive apprehension unit was part of a team trying to arrest Blackman in connection with a separate shooting, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

Officers got into a physical struggle with the suspect before he fired shots, hitting an officer in the groin and at least twice in one leg, Johnson added.

