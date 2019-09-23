Arizona group agrees to stop harassing churches that are helping immigrants

(CNN) A group of activists has agreed to back down from its campaign of harassment against pastors and churches helping immigrants and asylum-seekers in Arizona.

The AZ Patriots organization and four of its leaders have agreed to not to trespass on church properties in the Phoenix area, according to court documents. They also agreed not to grab or touch anyone using the buildings, not to use megaphones around them and not to film the premises or those using them, among other measures.

The alarm peaked for Phoenix Pastor Angel Campos when he got a voice mail saying his children should be raped.

The caller has not been identified but Campos was mentioned by the groups in online postings railing against illegal immigration, along with other pastors and churches helping undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers released from government custody.

Read More