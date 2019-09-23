Former pro basketball player Andre Emmett is found shot and killed

(CNN) Former pro basketball player Andre Emmett, 37, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Dallas. Police have not disclosed a motive.

After playing for four years at Texas Tech under head coach Bob Knight, Emmett was drafted in the second round of the 2004 NBA draft with the 35th overall pick.

Emmett had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets, and he more recently played professionally in the three-on-three league, BIG3.

Early Monday morning, Emmett was approached by two men as he sat in his car in front of his home in Dallas, police said.

The men produced a handgun, police said. An altercation followed and Emmett was shot as he ran away, they said.

Read More