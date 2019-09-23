What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia salutes the crowd while being honored before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, September 22. Sabathia, who is set to retire at the end of the season, started his last regular season game on Wednesday night.Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Roger Federer of Team Europe celebrates after defeating John Isner of Team World during Day 3 of the Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 22.Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup
Russia's Andrei Ostrikov, left, competes for the ball with Japan's James Moore during their Rugby World Cup match in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, September 20.Issei Kato/Reuters
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes during the third quarter of their football game at Lambeau Field, on Sunday, September 15.Dan Powers/USA Today
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Touki Toussaint celebrates in the clubhouse after the Braves defeat the San Francisco Giants to clinch the National League East title in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, September 20.John Bazemore/AP
Jared Coreau of the New York Islanders makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL preseason game at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, September 21. The Devils defeated the Islanders 4-3.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays dives to catch a fly ball in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 20.Evan Habeeb/USA Today
Carla Esparza, right, punches Alexa Grasso during UFC Fight Night at Mexico City Arena on September 21.Orlando Ramirez/USA Today
University of Pittsburgh Panthers players celebrate with students during the team's game against the University of Central Florida Knights on September 21, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the IndyCar season championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, on September 22.Chris Graythen/Getty Images
A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces shoots the ball during Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals against the Washington Mystics in Washington, DC, on September 19.Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison hurdles over Oakland Raiders defensive back Curtis Riley for a touchdown during the third quarter of their football game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 22.Brad Rempel/USA Today
AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek bites the net after missing a goal opportunity during the Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan on September 21 in Milan. Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
Martin Truex Jr., celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 in Las Vegas on September 15. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Andy Cruz of Cuba punches Ilya Popov of Russia during the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. Cruz won the bout. Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Zuma
Dallas Stars' Taylor Fedun checks Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello during the Stars' second preseason game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday September 17. Dallas won 2-1.Brad Rempel/USA Today
Cyclists ride past Madrid Town Hall during Stage 21 of the Tour of Spain 2019 on September 15 in Madrid. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper does pushups on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, September 19.Dale Zanine/USA Today
Gil Gherar competes in the International Funboard Class Association Wave European Championships windsurfing event in Hanstholm, Denmark, on September 17. Henning Bagger/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Georgia's D'Andre Swift leaps over Notre Dame cornerback Shaun Crawford for a first down in Athens, Georgia, on September 21. The Bulldog win marked the second time in three seasons Georgia has beaten Notre Dame.Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP
British racing driver Lewis Hamilton practices for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20 in Singapore. The Formula One reigning world champion came in fourth during the Singapore GP. Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Christian Lealiifano of Australia holds on to the ball during the Rugby World Cup match between Australia and Fiji in Sapporo, Japan, on September 21. This year's Rugby World Cup started September 20 and will continue through November 2.Mark R Cristino/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Venus Williams returns a shot during a match against Danielle Collins on the first day of the 2019 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Wuhan, China, on September 22.Wang He/Getty Images
Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon breaks up a pass for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, September 20.Kelvin Kuo/USA Today
Runners compete in a 5k race on the first day of the Oasis International Marathon de Montreal on September 21 in Montreal, Canada.Al Bello/Getty Images
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Brian O'Grady is unable to catch an RBI double off the ivy by Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber on September 17 in Chicago, Illinois. Nicholas Castellanos scored on the play, but the Reds won 4-2.Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Buffalo Bills' Jordan Poyer high-fives fans during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22 in Orchard Park, New York.