FIFA 'assured' women in Iran can attend soccer matches

(CNN) Women in Iran will be allowed to attend men's soccer matches beginning with a World Cup qualifier next month, according to FIFA.

Football's world governing body has long been concerned by the issue and its president Gianni Infantino spoke to Iranian officials following the death of Sahar Khodayari , a female fan who set herself on fire after she was denied access to a soccer stadium in Tehran.

Speaking at a FIFA conference on women's football in Milan Sunday, Infantino said he had been "assured" that women will be allowed to attend Iran's next match against Cambodia.

"We've been assured that as of the next international game of Iran, which is to be played on October 10, women will be allowed to enter football stadiums," he said.

"This is something that is very important, since 40 years this has not been happening with a couple of exceptions."

