Sigmund Jähn, the first German in space, dead at 82

(CNN) Sigmund Jähn, the first German to enter space, has died, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) announced on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that the Executive Board and staff of the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) have learned of the death of Sigmund Jähn, the first German to go into space," the center said in a statement. "He passed away on 21 September 2019," the DLR added.

Jähn, who died aged 82, became the first German cosmonaut when he traveled to space with Soviet cosmonaut Valery Bykovsky aboard Soyuz 31 on August 26, 1978.

The cosmonaut joined the East German air force in 1955 and became a pilot and military scientist.

He later studied at the Gagarin Military Air Academy in the Soviet Union in 1966, and in 1976 was selected to train as the first cosmonaut in the Intercosmos spaceflight program -- a program that placed non-Soviet cosmonauts with Soviet cosmonauts to demonstrate solidarity with Warsaw Pact states.

