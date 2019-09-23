Buy a smart doorbell, get a free smart display at Best Buy

Pairing a smart display with a smart doorbell is a good idea. And getting a smart display for free when you buy a smart doorbell is even better.

Best Buy is offering just that, in three variations. When you buy a Nest Hello doorbell ($229.99; bestbuy.com) you'll get a free Google Nest Hub. Purchasing the Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($199.99; bestbuy.com) gets you an Echo Show 5. Or you can get a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase the $249.99 Ring Video Doorbell Pro. While you won't save on the doorbells themselves, you get a smart display for free. Each of these displays, either Google or Amazon, integrates well with the respective doorbell.

You can ask Alexa or Google Assistant for a live view, and they'll notify you when motion is detected or even when the doorbell is ringing. Better yet, with two-way audio built into the Nest Hello and Ring Video Doorbell 2, you can chat with your visitors right from the smart display. Or if you're out of the house or in a different room, you can do this through the apps for iOS or Android.

You can score the Echo Show 5, with the purchase of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 here. And you can get the Google Nest Hub with your purchase of the Nest Hello here. For both of these, you'll get a confirmation of the deal in the cart.

Technically you're getting a $129.99 freebie with the Nest Hello Doorbell, or an $89.99 freebie with the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.