This $100 straightener promises silky, salon-quality hair

A hair straightener is a must-have for many of us who battle frizz or wild locks that point in all directions. Some straighteners heat up quickly, others are perfect for bringing with you on the go. And some, like this highly rated option from NuMe, offer both.

What sets the NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener ($99.99, originally $169; joyus.com) apart is the product's tourmaline ceramic floating plates, which are flexible to let you make a smooth pass down each lock of hair. It has a far-infrared heat strip, which NuMe says will send heat directly into the hair follicle, and an ion booster to maintain moisture so you don't have to worry about damaging your hair in the name of style.

Not only is it compact and easy to use during your busy morning routine -- the straightener can reach 450 degrees in just a few seconds -- it also protects your hair while straightening it. I was able to test out the product for myself, and one feature I enjoyed was the small display screen on the front, which indicates what temperature the iron has reached while it's heating up. The product has an ergonomic design, making it comfortable to use, and a swiveling power cord that makes it easy to reach every part of your hair.

Reviewers on Amazon gave the straightener 4-plus stars, and praised how well the technology works to defrizz while it straightens -- or curls. This multipurpose tool can also be used to curl, and one reviewer said her curls lasted a full day.

So if you want a new product to style your hair efficiently every morning, this straightener is worth checking out, especially while it's on sale for just $99.99.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.