You can now shop Jennifer Lawrence's wedding registry on Amazon

It's been a few months since news broke of Jennifer Lawrence's engagement to art dealer Cooke Maroney. And as it turns out, even Oscar-winning brides-to-be think about things like putting together a wedding registry.

Even if you weren't planning to send the couple a gift, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a roundup of her "favorite registry wish-list items" available on Amazon, making it super easy to scroll through some of her top picks, all in one place.

Her choices are sorted into categories from "Hosting and Happy Hours" to "Health and Wellness," so there's something for everyone. Here are a few of our faves from each category -- so the next time someone compliments your tasteful candle holders, you can say they were recommended by the one and only J. Law.

Available on Amazon: Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer ($15.99, amazon.com), Riedel Heart to Heart Cabernet Sauvignon Glasses ($39.98, amazon.com), Now House by Jonathan Adler Chroma Lacquer Rectangular Tray in White ($50, amazon.com)

Available on Amazon: Globe String Lights with Clear Bulbs ($15.99, amazon.com), La Jolie Muse Flower Pot Garden Planters ($36.99, amazon.com), Novogratz 3-Piece Poolside Heidi Outdoor Bistro Set in Turquoise ($150, amazon.com)

Available on Amazon: Pendleton Women's Canopy Canvas Square Cosmetic Case ($39.50, amazon.com), Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($144, amazon.com), Kindle Paperwhite ($149.99, amazon.com)

Available on Amazon: Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Oven in White ($349.95, amazon.com), Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine ($66.60, amazon.com), Zinus Becky Farmhouse Kitchen Cart ($139.99, amazon.com)

Available on Amazon: Homesick Ultrasonic Aroma Oil Diffuser in Black ($62.97, amazon.com), Cacala Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel in Hard Coal ($23.90,amazon.com), Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle($99, amazon.com)

Available on Amazon: LampLust Mercury Glass Candle Holders ($17.99, amazon.com), Dansk Wood Classics 16-Inch Round Salad Bowl ($99.95, amazon.com), Libbey Prologue Haze Handblown Entertaining Set in Smoke ($39.99, amazon.com)

Available on Amazon: ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide in White ($199, amazon.com), Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker in Black ($289.99, amazon.com), IRobot Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop ($449, amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.