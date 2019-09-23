Drew Barrymore's latest Walmart collection for kids is OMG-level cute

Parents, listen up. We're entering new territory when it comes to kids decor. Mom of two and new design honcho Drew Barrymore just launched her new Flower Kids collection, an extension of her critically lauded Flower Home Walmart.

Comprised of more than 100 pieces, the kid-focused line includes everything from whimsical wall art and silly mirrors to playful bed linens and imaginative furniture. Barrymore, who is known for her free spirit and happy go lucky personality, channels those attributes into her products ... and it's working. "A kids room should be the happiest place," Barrymore said. "Everything in it should reflect joy."

Full of primary colors, the products are crazy cute and crazy affordable—prices range from $18 to $500 for the hefty furniture pieces. Check out some of our favorites from the collection below and view the entire line at Walmart. (P.S. It's also available on Jet and Hayneedle!)

Lion Bookcase ($199, walmart.com)

If you're transitioning your baby from a nursery to a toddler-approved space, this is the piece that will get you there. The lion-shaped bookcase comes complete with an oversized mane and tail, and a pair of shades. Done and done.

Color Wave Ledge Shelf ($28, walmart.com)

Available in every color of the rainbow, these ledge shelves will look adorable stacked neatly on a wall (or arranged haphazardly!) and can hold everything from books and artwork to trinkets and framed photos.

Jungle Tiger Complete Bedding Set (Starting at $59, walmart.com)

All of Barrymore's linens are on-trend with bright (loud even) patterns that appear to be hand drawn, as if they were dreamed up in an Etsy shop. Our hands-down favorite, however, is this bespoke-looking comforter with an oversized tiger perched on top. The best part? The set includes sheets and pillowcases!

Love at the Zoo Set of 3 Frame Wall Art ($36, walmart.com)

You know what we love? Kids art that doesn't look babyish. This set of three prints, each housed in a different colored frame, is the perfect way to add color and age appropriate artwork into your kiddo's room.

Rainbow Dots Shade with Ceramic Cloud Shaped Base ($39, walmart.com)

Why put a boring old lamp in your kid's room when you can have a cloud-shaped one with pompoms? Creative and fun (without being too loud), this is the perfect accent atop a dress or bookshelf.

Cottage House Bed (starting at $299, walmart.com)

Yes, this piece is a tad pricey, but let's be clear: If you were shopping elsewhere, this type of piece could cost over $1,000. And if you're child is transitioning out of a toddler bed and into a big kid bed? Well, this frame is about to blow their mind. Available in a natural stain and in a princess worthy pink, it can blend in with a range of design aesthetics.

Rainbow Decorative Pillow ($12, walmart.com)

Perfect atop a side chair or bed, this sizeable pillow (it's 17 inches across) is just the pop of color a room needs. We love the nubby texture of the cloud ... and the fact that it's under $15.

Cat Face Mirror ($42, walmart.com)

Your children will smile every time they see their reflection with this silly (but sleek) mirror.