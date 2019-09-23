Colorful, stylish new bands to pair with your Apple Watch

There's a new Apple Watch in town, Series 5, and the price of the Series 3 Apple Watch has dropped to $199. But what is an Apple Watch without a band?

It's just a square watch, right? Well, Apple is aiming to solve that problem with a wide array of bands for all Apple Watches. The company released a few new colorways of the popular Sport Band and Sport Loop for the new season.

Let's stroll through our favorites.

At $49, the Sport Loop is an excellent choice for almost any occasion. The nylon weave build is not only durable but super lightweight, and it lets your skin breathe. The new Pomegranate color looks really nice in person, along with Anchor Gray. The Sport Loop also comes in Alaskan Blue, Camel, Khaki and Midnight Blue and fits Apple Watches from 38mm to 42mm.

Plus you can wear your Pride with the Apple Watch Sport Loop Pride Edition ($49; amazon.com). It even matches the two Watch Faces built into the Apple Watch.

Alongside new Sport Loops, Apple Sport Band is seeing a refresh with four new colors -- Alaskan Blue, Clementine, Lemon Cream and Pine Green. The Sport Band was Apple's first band for the Apple Watch. It's made of a high-performance fluoroelastomer, or synthetic rubber, which is stretchy, durable and strong. It's easy to clean, and with a pin and snap closing, it will stay put. Like the Sport Loop, it fits Apple Watches from 38mm to 42mm and goes for $49.

If you want a higher-end band made of stainless steel rather than polymer or nylon, the Milanese Loop is a classic option. It has an Apple twist with a smooth mesh of stainless steel and a strong magnetic close method. The cool thing about this band is that it feels great on your wrist and will fit almost any size wrist, thanks to the magnetic closure. It comes in gold and silver, and currently you can score the gold 40mm (also fits 38mm) for $50 off at $99 or the silver 40mm (also 42mm) for just $85.99.

You can check out all the Apple Watch accessories here, and yes, extra chargers are available.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.