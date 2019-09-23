(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The White House weighs releasing transcripts of Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president. Trump defended the call as "perfect," but some top aides fear making it public could hand Congress ammunition.
-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg and 15 other children filed a complaint against five countries over the climate crisis. Thunberg told leaders at the United Nations: "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood."
-- Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner received a harsh reality check at the 2019 Emmy Awards after claiming their show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," was "real" and "unscripted."
-- The last scheduled Thomas Cook flight to land shortly after the company's collapse saw a flight crew in tears, according to passengers on board, as travelers around the world scrambled to reschedule hotels and flights.
-- There are now three named storms spinning in the Atlantic Ocean.
-- New York police are investigating the theft of jewelry worth more than $350,000 from Trump Tower.
-- Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie arrive in Cape Town for the first leg of their Africa tour.
-- Disney released a new trailer for the "Frozen" sequel Monday and it looks suitably frosty and packed with adventure.
-- Swiss chocolate giant Nestlé announced a luxury version of their popular chocolate bar in time for the Christmas season. It's not cheap.