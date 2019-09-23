7 children were killed and dozens were injured after part of a school building collapsed in Kenya

Nairobi (CNN) A part of a school building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, killing seven children and injuring dozens more, Kenya Red Cross spokesperson Peter Abwao told CNN.

Students were in their classroom at the Precious Talent Academy when the collapse occurred Monday morning, Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter . So far, 57 injured children have been transported to the hospital, Abwao said.

Search and rescue efforts ongoing, Kenya Red Cross to set up an information/tracing desk and offer psychosocial support services. https://t.co/VfNN1FOg4v pic.twitter.com/G5OPg52Iwq — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 23, 2019

Emergency responders are still clearing the rubble to determine if there are more children trapped underneath.

Photos from the scene showed residents searching through broken chalkboards, desks and chairs.

Residents at the site of the collapse

Engineers are assessing what caused the collapse and if the rest of the building is at risk, Abwao said. Kenya Red Cross said it has set up a station at the school to assist parents and guardians seeking information about the whereabouts of their children.