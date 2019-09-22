Google Doodle honors Junko Tabei, first woman to climb Mount Everest

(CNN) Google on Sunday is honoring Junko Tabei with an animated doodle marking what would have been the Japanese mountain climber's 80th birthday.

Tabei was the first woman to summit Mt. Everest, the world's highest peak, in 1975.

Before her death in 2016, Tabei also became the first woman to conquer the "Seven Summits," the highest mountains on all seven continents.

Japanese climber Junko Tabei during a 2003 procession celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ascent of the world's highest mountain.

That list includes Kilimanjaro in Africa, Denali in North America, Elbrus in Europe, Aconcagua in South America, Carstensz Pyramid in Australia (it's technically in New Guinea), Vinson in Antarctica and Everest in Asia.

Tabei is celebrated for breaking stereotypes about women, both in her culture and internationally.

Read More