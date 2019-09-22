This WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

(CNN) James South is about to hit a big milestone in his life and he's hoping others can help him celebrate by mailing him a birthday card.

South turns 100 on October 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards. It's a wish his assisted living home is trying to make come true.

Brookdale Senior Living in Watauga, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, posted an image of South with a sign on Facebook on Friday.

"Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud World War II Veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019 and I would like to receive 100 birthday cards," the sign reads.

South grew up in northeast Texas in a large family of sharecroppers, his son, Jim South, told CNN. He joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day. During his service, his girlfriend Sophie wrote him a letter every day.

Read More