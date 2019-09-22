3 people are dead and 4 others are hospitalized in Pittsburgh. All were wearing orange wrist bands

(CNN) Pittsburgh police are investigating a "medical situation" that left three people dead and four others hospitalized Sunday morning.

All seven people were wearing orange paper wrist bands, which may offer clues, Pittsburgh Director of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich said. He said all are believed to be middle-aged men.

Authorities responded to a report of an unconscious man around 2 a.m. Sunday on the city's south side. They found a man dead at the scene, Hissrich said.

Shortly later, paramedics responded to another man who was "somewhat conscious" and had symptoms similar to that of the first man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, Hissrich said.

Police traced both men back to an apartment in which five more people were found. CNN affiliate KDKA identified the complex as the Southside Works City Apartments.

