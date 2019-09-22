Breaking News

Police search for a suspect after 6 people are shot in downtown Indianapolis

By Faith Karimi and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Updated 2:35 AM ET, Sun September 22, 2019

(CNN)A shooter is on the loose after wounding six people outside a popular area in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night, police said.

Police who were patrolling in downtown responded to reports of multiple shots near the area, said Jenae Cook, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
They found six victims ranging in age from teen to adult suffering from gunshot wounds, she said.
All six were transported to local hospitals. Two are in critical condition, one in serious but stable condition and three have minor injuries, she said.
    Police are investigating the incident and are looking for one shooter.