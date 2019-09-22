Carl Ruiz, celebrity chef, dies

(CNN) Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, the owner of La Cubana restaurant who made frequent appearances on The Food Network, has died, the New York restaurant said. He was 44.

"On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz," La Cubana posted on its social media sites.

"No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother," the post said.

La Cubana didn't post the cause of death.

Ruiz was a presence on both television and radio, and he opened restaurants the world over, according to a biography on La Cubana's website.

