An alligator was pulled from a pond behind a Michigan junior high school

(CNN) The teams at Bedford Junior High School in Temperance, Michigan, call themselves the Broncos. They may need to change their name to the Gators after one was found living in a pond behind the school.

While many observers were puzzled as to how the alligator found its way to the pond, the owner of a nearby zoo said it was most likely a pet.

"It got loose or somebody let it loose -- one or the other," Indian Park Zoo owner Joe Garverick told WTVG

Garverick said he has removed snapping turtles, owls, and hawks from the same pond. "But this is our first gator," he said.