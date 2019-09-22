Sports
Rugby World Cup in pictures
Published
9:39 AM ET, Sun September 22, 2019
Italy's centre Tommaso Benvenuti fends off a tackle during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Italy and Namibia.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
Italy cruised to a simple bonus-point victory over Namibia but only after a scare from the part-timers.
Issei Kato/Reuters
Namibia's Chad Plato does his best to hold onto Italy's Maxime Mbanda.
Issei Kato/Reuters
Namibia's Chad Plato celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against Italy. However, it would only prove to be a consolation.
Ichiro Sakano/Kyodo News via AP
Italy's lock Alessandro Zanni is tackled during his side's comfortable win in its opening game.
Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images
James Ryan of Ireland wins a line out during his side's 27-3 win over Scotland.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Ireland proved to be too strong for its opponents who failed to match the Irish intensity.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Scotland's Finn Russell looks to pass the ball as he is tackled by Irish players in Yokohama,
Jae Hong/AP
An Ireland supporter looks on prior to his side's opening game.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Ireland's wing Jacob Stockdale holds onto the ball under pressure.
Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images
Scotland's Stuart Hogg kicks the ball at the International Stadium Yokohama.
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
A supporter cheers prior to England's game and Tonga at the Sapporo Dome.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Jonathan Joseph runs past Tonga's Sam Lousi during England's comfortable win.
David Rogers/Getty Images
Sonatane Takulua is tackled by England's George Ford in the Group C game.
David Ramos/World Rugby/Getty Images
England's centre Manu Tuilagi celebrates with fly-half George Ford after scoring a try.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
England's Anthony Watson juggles the ball.
Aaron Favila/AP
Tonga's scrum-half Sonatane Takulua passes the ball.
William West/AFP/Getty Images