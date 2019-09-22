Greek police arrest 1985 TWA aircraft hijacking suspect

Athens, Greece (CNN) Greek police say they have arrested a 65-year-old Lebanese man on the island of Mykonos over the hijacking of TWA Flight 847 in 1985 in which a US Navy officer was killed.

The suspect, named by Lebanon's foreign ministry as Mohammad Saleh, was stopped on Thursday during a routine security check when his description matched those on a German warrant for his arrest, Greek police told CNN. He was also wanted by German authorities for a kidnapping in 1987.

"Based on instructions by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Gebran Bassil, the Lebanese embassy in Athens is following the case of Lebanese journalist Mohammad Saleh who has been detained by Greek police," the ministry said, according to Lebanon's state-owned National News Agency.

"It made the necessary phone-calls with the Syros police division where he was arrested -- requesting that he be granted a lawyer and a medic," the statement read.

"A charges d'affaires will head to Athens at 7am on Sunday to Syros island to meet with Saleh and to offer him consular assistance," the Ministry added.

Read More