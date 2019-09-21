Cities across the world flash the Bat Signal on Batman Day

(CNN) Cities across the world on Saturday marked Batman Day by flashing the Bat Signal across buildings and into the night sky, a nod to the Caped Crusader on his 80th birthday.

Fans of the DC Comics superhero spotted his famous distress call at 8 p.m. local time in Melbourne, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Berlin, Rome and London, among other major cities.

Here's what it looked like:

New York

New York is often called "Gotham," after all. The signal was seen on the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn.

