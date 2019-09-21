Breaking News

Cities across the world flash the Bat Signal on Batman Day

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 7:27 PM ET, Sat September 21, 2019

(CNN)Cities across the world on Saturday marked Batman Day by flashing the Bat Signal across buildings and into the night sky, a nod to the Caped Crusader on his 80th birthday.

Fans of the DC Comics superhero spotted his famous distress call at 8 p.m. local time in Melbourne, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Berlin, Rome and London, among other major cities.
Here's what it looked like:

Melbourne

    Batman Day celebrations began in Melbourne, Australia, where fans got to see the bat signal illuminating the skies at Fed Square.
    Tokyo

    The Dark Knight's famous logo was displayed at Shibuya Scramble Crossing in Tokyo, Japan.

    Johannesburg

    In South Africa, the image was projected across the side of Johannesburg's new Leonardo Building, now the tallest building in Africa.

    London

    The bat signal even flashed across the Senate House in London.

    Rome

    The superhero's distress signal also lit up Roma Termini in Rome.

    Berlin

      Germans also joined in the fun, displaying the iconic signal on Potzdamer Platz 11 in Berlin.
      DC Comics and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family.